Agri-incentives distributed among farmers in Nilpamari

NILPHAMARI, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) distributed special agriculture incentives like seeds and fertilisers among 150 small and marginal farmers of Domar upazila of the district this afternoon.

The incentives were distributed in an informal function arranged by strictly maintaining physical distancing at Domar upazila parishad auditorium to assist the small and marginal farmers in cultivating Aush rice crop during this Kharif-1 season.

Chairman of Domar upazila parishad Toffael Ahmed distributed the incentives among the beneficiary farmers as the chief guest.

Domar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahina Sabnam was present as the special guest in the function presided over by Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Mohammad Anisuzzaman.

Each of the beneficiary farmers received 10-kg high yielding variety seed of Aush rice, 10-kg of Muriate of Potash and 20-kg Di-ammonium Phosphate fertilisers free of cost to cultivate Aush rice on one bigha of land.

Agriculturist Anisuzzaman urged the farmers to sincerely continue agri-activities and enhance food output, maintain physical distancing and abide by the health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The chief guest suggested the beneficiary farmers to make best use of the cost free incentives allocated by the government and cultivate Aush rice on their lands to increase the overall rice production in the region.