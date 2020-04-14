Pharma giants Sanofi, GSK working on COVID vaccine for 2021

PARIS, April 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Pharma giants Sanofi and

GlaxoSmithKline will join forces to work on a coronavirus vaccine they

hope will enter clinical trials this year, potentially making it

available in the second half of 2021, the companies said Tuesday.

The vaccine will combine a Sanofi-developed antigen, which

stimulates the production of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK’s

adjuvant technology, a substance that boosts the immune response

triggered by a vaccine, they said in a statement.

“The companies plan to initiate phase I clinical trials in the

second half of 2020 and, if successful, subject to regulatory

considerations, aim to complete the development required for

availability by the second half of 2021,” they said.

“As the world faces this unprecedented global health crisis, it is

clear that no one company can go it alone,” added Sanofi’s chief

executive Paul Hudson.

Given the extraordinary humanitarian and financial toll of the

pandemic, Sanofi and GSK said global access to COVID-19 vaccines was a

priority.

They said they were committed to making any vaccine developed

through the collaboration “affordable to the public and through

mechanisms that offer fair access for people in all countries.”

Sanofi, based in Paris, said it would contribute its S-protein

COVID-19 antigen, designed to exactly match proteins found on the

surface of the new virus.

Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline said it would add its adjuvant, an

ingredient for vaccines that can create stronger and longer-lasting

immunity.

“The use of an adjuvant can be of particular importance in a

pandemic situation since it may reduce the amount of vaccine protein

required per dose, allowing more vaccine doses to be produced and

therefore contributing to protect more people,” the statement said.

It can also improve the likelihood of delivering an effective

vaccine that can be manufactured at scale.

Sanofi and GSK said their joint effort was supported by funding and

a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development

Authority (BARDA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“The companies plan to discuss funding support with other

governments and global institutions prioritising global access,” they

added.

BARDA Director Rick Bright said the development of an adjuvanted

COVID-19 vaccine promised “to end this pandemic, and help the world

become better prepared or even prevent future coronavirus outbreaks.”

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 120,000 people

worldwide since the first cases were reported in China last December.