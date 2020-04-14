RUET provides for doctors, nurses transportation

RAJSHAHI, April 14, 2020 (BSS)- Rajshahi University of Engineering and

Technology (RUET) has provided a bus for transporting doctors and nurses, who

are engaged in treatment of the patients suffering from COVID-19 and other

relevant diseases in the district.

“We have extended the bus for the frontline medical professionals so that

they don’t face any problem to deliver their services during the pandemic

situation,” said Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Pro-vice-chancellor of RUET.

He said the bus will carry the doctors and nurses to and from Rajshahi

Medical College Hospital, which is playing a pioneering role in handling the

situation related to testing and treatment at present.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken a decision of bringing

all the people who returned back to Rajshahi from Dhaka and Narayanganj under

testing.

Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque said hundreds of people have rushed into

the district through trucks, covered vans and fish-carrying vehicles over the

past one week.

“We have detected two positive cases of COVID-19 in Puthiya and Bagmara on

last Sunday and Monday respectively,” he said, adding both of them were found

as returnees from Dhaka and Narayanganj.

The Detective Branch of police yesterday afternoon detained 24 people when

they were entering the city ignoring countrywide restriction on vehicular

movement. Eleven of them were found in a microbus.

“We will collect more buses for convenience and welfare of the doctors,

nurses and technologists in near future,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Rajshahi district was brought under lockdown this morning

to contain the spread of coronavirus as Deputy Commissioner and District

Magistrate Hamidul Haque formally announced the lockdown, imposed from 10:00

am today.

During the lockdown, no outdoor activity will be allowed. However,

emergency services like health and food supply are out of the purview.

The move came after two confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the

district’s Puthia and Bagmara Upazilas.

The DC said both the infected persons came home from Dhaka and Narayanganj

and they had no flu-like symptoms.