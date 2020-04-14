2 alleged robbers killed in Munshiganj ‘gunfight’

MUNSHIGANJ, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – Two alleged robbers were killed while

two Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel injured in a reported ‘gunfight’

at Bejgaon bus stand area in Sreenagar upazila here this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Masud Hawlader, 35, and Mohammad Hasan,

36, Superintendent of Police of RAB-2 Mohiuddin Faruqi told BSS.

He said RAB also seized 6-7 bhori of gold, a pistol, three rounds of

bullets and other instruments used in robbery.

The RAB team was following the bandit gang for over three months – who

were regularly committing robberies in different areas, including

Shariatpur’s Muladi and Dhaka, he said, adding, “We were following Masud

after receiving information from his brother, also a bandit who was arrested

in the last month”.

Masud looted a house three days ago and since then he was under secret

observation of the elite force, Mohiuddin said, adding: “When we followed and

confronted him at the area, he fired at us first”.

In retaliation, the RAB personnel initiated the gunfight that injured two

RAB members, Constable Monir and Soldier Nasir, the RAB official said,

adding: “Later, we found the bandits injured with bullets and sent them to

the Munshiganj General Hospital where they died”.

Before his death, Masud confessed to looting several houses of the area,

Mohiuddin said, adding process is underway to take legal actions in this

connection.