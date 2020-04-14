JS speaker greets countrymen on Bangla Nabobarsho

DHAKA, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Bangla New Year – 1427.

In a greeting message, she urged the people to share the joy of the Bangla new year with family members, staying at respective homes.

Pahela Baishakh is a universal cultural festival of the Bangalees and they celebrate it with festivity, Dr Shirin said, adding, the joy of Nabobarsho this year must be celebrated staying home in view of the coronavirus threat to public health.

“Please follow the health guidelines and save yourselves and your families from the infection of coronavirus,” she added.

The speaker prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of COVID-19 and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

She sought early recovery of COVID-19 patients who are now undergoing treatment.