Food items distribution among Mymensingh poor people continues

MYMENSINGH, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – The distribution of essential food items among the poor and jobless people continues in the district by the government, different social organizations and well-off sections of the society.

The food aid programme has been being conducted with a view to mitigating the hardship of the destitute people due to coronavirus situation.

Ramkrishna Asram, a non-government organization of Phulpur upazila, distributed food items among two hundred needy people today.

Besides, social worker of village Khilgati of Muktagacha upazila Hatem Ali also handed over food items among 50 poor people of his area this noon.

Vice President of Mymensingh Press club AZM Imam uddin mukta and local elite were present.

The food items include rice, pulse, edible oil, salt, onion and soap.