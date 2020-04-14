Over 70,000 tonnes rice being distributed in Rangpur division

By Mamun Islam

RANGPUR, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – The government is distributing over 70,000 tonnes of rice and more than Taka three crore as special relief among the jobless, distressed and needy people to assist them amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Rangpur division.

“A total of 5,225 tonnes of rice was distributed among 5.33-lakh families and Taka 1.90 crore among 2.25-lakh families in eight districts of the division till Monday,” Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain told BSS today.

The district and upazila administrations with assistance of local public representatives are distributing the rice and money allocated by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief under strict monitoring systems in the division.

The eight district administrations of Rangpur division have stocks of 1,740 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.02 crore now as the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief continues allocating more rice and money frequently.

Talking to BSS, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said distribution of 1,331 tonnes of rice among 1.11-lakh needy families and Taka 37.56-lakh among 12,148 families already completed in the district.

“We have a stock of 519 tonnes of rice and Taka 17.40-lakh,” he said, adding that the government is frequently allocating rice and money to bring all jobless and needy people under the social safety networks amid COVID-19 situation in the district.

Kurigram DRRO Dilip Kumar Saha said distribution of 880 tonnes of rice among 88,000 jobless and needy families and Taka 30.67-lakh among 10,223 families completed in all nine upazilas of the district.

“Besides, we have a stock of 1,000 tonnes of rice and Taka 19.33-lakh for distribution among the needy people amid COVID-19 situation in the district,” he added.

Similarly, distribution of 943.75 tonnes of rice among 1.25-lakh needy families and Taka 40.88-lakh among 1.25-lakh families in Dinajpur and 427.90 tonnes of rice among 44,190 families and Taka 21.41-lakh among 2,335 families in Thakurgaon completed.

The administrations distributed 578.50 tonnes of rice among 57,850 families and Taka 32.10-lakh among 3,757 families in Lalmonirhat and 474.70 tonnes of rice among 47,470 families and Taka 16.50-lakh among 30,950 families in Gaibandha districts.

Besides, distribution of 218.78 tonnes of rice among 22,078 needy families and Taka 8.27-lakh among 9,041 families in Nilphamari and 460.13 tonnes of rice among 46,013 families and Taka 16.62-lakh among 35,690 families in Panchagarh completed.

Officials in the district administrations of Rangpur division said they have adequate stocks of rice and cash money for continuation of the special relief activities.

Talking to BSS, Chairman of Chandanpat union parishad in Rangpur Sadar upazila Amenur Rahman said he already completed distribution of three tonnes of rice allocated by the district administration among 300 families of his union.

“We have got allocation of five tonnes of rice more and distribution of the same among 500 jobless, needy and distressed families of the union will begin soon after preparation of their lists,” he said.

“Besides, I distributed a six-kg food package, including 3 kg of rice, 2 kg of potato and 1 kg of lentil and edible oil from my own fund among each of the 30 lower middle class families, who can not ask for food, secretly at late night in recent days,” Amenur added.