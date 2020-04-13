Fisheries ministry’s control room to remain open till Apr 25

DHAKA, April 13, 2020 (BSS) – A control room, introduced by the Fisheries
and Livestock Ministry on April 4 to address the ongoing crisis broke out in
the country’s fisheries and livestock sectors due to coronavirus outbreak,
will remain open till April 25 next.
The ministry issued an office order in this regard today, a press release
said.
The control room was set up at the Department of Livestock Services in
the city’s Farmgate and a hotline number – 02-9122557 – was introduced so
that farmers and stakeholders concerned can inform the ministry of their
problems they face during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Involving the officials from the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, the
Department of Livestock Services and the Fisheries Department, the control
room remain open from 9 am to 5 pm every day. But, during the month of
Ramadan, it will remain open from 9 am to 3.30 pm.
Officials said immediate measures are being taken to ensure production,
supply and marketing of poultry products, milk and milk products, meats and
fisheries resources by receiving phone calls through the hotline of the
control room.
The people involved in fisheries and livestock sectors have been asked
to communicate with the ministry through the hotline if they face any trouble
in production, supply, marketing and export of products.