Fisheries ministry’s control room to remain open till Apr 25

DHAKA, April 13, 2020 (BSS) – A control room, introduced by the Fisheries

and Livestock Ministry on April 4 to address the ongoing crisis broke out in

the country’s fisheries and livestock sectors due to coronavirus outbreak,

will remain open till April 25 next.

The ministry issued an office order in this regard today, a press release

said.

The control room was set up at the Department of Livestock Services in

the city’s Farmgate and a hotline number – 02-9122557 – was introduced so

that farmers and stakeholders concerned can inform the ministry of their

problems they face during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Involving the officials from the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, the

Department of Livestock Services and the Fisheries Department, the control

room remain open from 9 am to 5 pm every day. But, during the month of

Ramadan, it will remain open from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

Officials said immediate measures are being taken to ensure production,

supply and marketing of poultry products, milk and milk products, meats and

fisheries resources by receiving phone calls through the hotline of the

control room.

The people involved in fisheries and livestock sectors have been asked

to communicate with the ministry through the hotline if they face any trouble

in production, supply, marketing and export of products.