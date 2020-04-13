PM urges nation to await a sunny day after COVID-19 darkness

DHAKA, April 13, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the

nation to await a sunny day to end soon the current dark hours in an address

on the eve of the Bengali new year Pahela Boishakh amid the global COVID-19

pandemic, gripping Bangladesh as well.

“The (coronavirus) darkness which surrounded us must end one day,” she said

in her 16-minute nationwide televised address marking the Bangla Nabo Barsho

1427 from her official Ganobhaban residence lawn.

Sheikh Hasina said the enraged scene of the Bengali calendar’s first month

of Boishakh inspires all to be brave and paves ways for new creation from the

destruction referring to National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s famous poem

“Pralayollas” or “Ecstasy of Destruction”.

“Oi Natuner Keton Ore Kal-Boshekhir Jhor. Tora Sob Joyodwoni Kor! . . .

Dhongso Dekhe Voy Keno Tor?-Proloy Nuton Srijon-Bedon! Asche Nobin-Jibon-Hara

O-Sundore Korte Chhedon!” she recited.

The translated version of the verses read: There rages the summer storm

flying the flag of the New and the Young, Come, make merry and rejoice . . .

Oh, have no fear! . . . The rotting old and the dying decrepit will now be

wiped out for good.

The premier also quoted from Poet Rabindranath Tagore and Poet

Satyendranath Dutta saying a sun of new days must rise by overcoming the deep

darkness of coronavirus that eclipsed the whole world.

Sheikh Hasina simultaneously urged all to strictly follow directives to

prevent spread of the virus staying indoor and announced some fresh

initiatives as succour particularly for the vulnerable people.

She said five lakh tonnes (MT) of rice and one lakh MT of wheat worth Taka

2,503 crore were allocated for distribution among low-income people free of

cost.

Besides, she said, 74,000 MT of rice would be distributed among poorer

people in urban areas for three months at Taka 10 per kilogram under the

government’s OMS programme which would cost the national exchequer an amount

of Taka 251 crore as subsidy.

Sheikh Hasina said her government by now sanctioned Taka 750 crore for

health and life insurance of doctors, nurses, health workers, field-level

officials, armed forces and paramilitary BGB personnel, law enforcement

agencies members and other employees of the republic who are directly on duty

to combat the pandemic.

She said Taka 100 crore was being allocated as special honorarium for the

government health workers working directly with Covid-19 patients and said

the entire nation was appreciating all including them for their response to

call of duty.

The premier reassured the nation that her government firmly stood by the

people at the hour of the COVID-19 darkness and called upon not to be scared

as it could affect one’s resistance capacity.

“Don’t be scared as the fear weakens the prevention capacity of the people.

Don’t spread panic … we’ve all to face the situation with courage and the

government always stays with you,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina reminded all that the Bengalis are a nation of heroes while

they had bravely faced many disasters in the past and “we triumphed in the

Liberation War in 1971” as well.

“We are a victorious nation and we’ll be able to contain the pandemic

caused by the lethal virus together Insha Allah,” she said.

The prime minister prayed to Allah so that the storm of the pandemic is

stopped fast and the people of the country stay well and healthy.

“It’s my earnest prayers to Allah in the Bnagla New Year that the

volatility of the deadly disease is halted quickly,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said some vested quarters were out to mislead the people by

spreading rumours and urged the people not to be confused in the rumour.

“It’s not expected during this crisis in any way,” she said.

The prime minister requested the media people to highlight the actual

information with responsibility on the coronavirus situation.

Noting that she doesn’t know how long the ongoing crisis will persist and

how much impact it will put on Bangladesh’s economy, Sheikh Hasina said her

government has been working untiringly to offset the possible negative impact

on the economy.

The premier said the government has already announced various stimulus

packages involving Taka 95,619 crore which is 3.3 percent of the GDP (Gross

Domestic Product) to offset the possible adverse impact on the economy due to

the nationwide shutdown declared for the coronavirus pandemic.

Spelling out measures taken by the government, Sheikh Hasina said, “We’ve

sorted out four main tasks to fallout the probable blow on the economy due to

coronavirus outbreak.”

She said programmes will be executed in three phases with starting instant

implementation in the rest three months of this fiscal, the short-term from

the next year and mid-term in the next three years.

Sheikh Hasina elaborated the four programmes taken to cope with the

possible economic impact on the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

1)Increasing public expenditure: Generating employment will be basically

given priority in public expenditure.

2)Giving financial stimulus packages: The main purpose of the stimulus

packages to revive the economic activities, keeping the job of the workers

and employees as well as the competitive edge of the entrepreneurs intact.

3) Widening the coverage of the social safety net: The coverage of our

existing social safety net would be further widened to fulfill the basic

needs of people living below the poverty line, day labourers and people who

are engaged in non-formal works.

4)Increasing monetary supply: The monetary supply will be increased in

such a way that there will be no inflation and helpful to overcome the

adverse impact on the economy.

The premier also described the measures taken by her government for

safeguarding the marginalized people alongside continuing the social safety

net programmes to make up for the possible wrath arising out of the

coronavirus outbreak.

1)A total of five lakh metric tons of rice and one lakh metric ton wheat

worth about Taka 2,503 crore have been allocated to distribute those among

the low-income people.

2) The programmes relating to sale of rice at Taka 10 per kilogram among

the low-income people under the OMS (Open Market Sale) have already started

in the towns and Taka 251 crore subsidy will be given for the purpose.

3)Directive has already given to quickly prepare the list of day

labourers, rickshaw-van drivers, motor- construction workers, newspaper

hawkers, hotel workers and the people of other professions who have lost

their jobs due to declaring of longtime general holidays or partial lockdown.

Cash will be sent in a single installment directly to their bank accounts

once the list is completed. A total of Taka 760 crore has been allocated in

this sector.

4) Allowance for elderly people, widows and the women repressed by their

husbands under the social safety net programmes will be made cent percent in

the most-poor 100 upazilas. As many as taka 815 crore have been allocated in

the budget for the purpose.

5) Building houses for homeless people as part of the programmes “none

will remain homeless” marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation

would be implemented quickly. A total of Taka 2130 crore will be allocated

for this purpose.

The prime minister said that the financial stimulus packages announced for

the industry are: Taka 30,000 crore as working capital for the affected

industries and service sectors; Tk 20,000 crore as working capital for very

small, small and medium enterprises; Tk 12,750 crore to increase the

advantages for Export Development Fund (EDF); Tk 5,000 crore under the Pre-

shipment Credit Refinance Scheme and Taka 5000 crore as special fund for the

export oriented industries.

Stressing the need for boosting the agriculture production in the current

situation, Sheikh Hasina said, “We shouldn’t leave a small piece of land

uncultivated as we don’t want to experience any food crisis in the days to

come.”

The premier said the agriculture related ministries have already been asked

to take effective measures as no shortage of agricultural inputs such as

fertilizer, seeds and pesticides arises and reach those to farmers in time.

The prime minister also said that her government has decided to procure

additional 2 lakh metric tons of paddy in comparison to the last year to

facilitate the farmers to get actual price of the Boro paddy.

“We’ve decided to allocate additional Taka 860 crore to this end while Tk

200 crore have already been allocated for purchasing agricultural machinery,”

she continued.

Sheikh Hasina pointed out that the government has raised a fund of Taka

5000 crore for disbursing as the current capital in the agricultural sector.

“Loan could be provided from the fund at 4 percent interest rate to the

small and medium farmers for agriculture, fisheries, dairy and poultry,” she

said, adding Tk 9500 crore have been allocated as agriculture subsidy.

The premier said her government is keeping a sharp eye on the situation

evolved for the coronavirus pandemic and has been taking measures whatever

necessary to protect Bangladesh from its onslaught.

In this context, she said, “In this moment, there is no crisis of foods as

there is sufficient stock of foods in the government warehouses as well as in

the houses of well-off farmers.”

Referring to last season’s bumper production of Ropa Aman (Transplantation

Aman) paddy, she said there was a forecast of abundant production of Boro

paddy in this season.

“Special measures have been put in place to ensure uninterrupted supply

and distribution of foods and agricultural products,” she said.

Appreciating the strides of affluent section of people of the society to

join hands with the government in distributing relief materials, the prime

minister requested the well-off people to continue their efforts in the

coming days.

But, she said that it was necessary to distribute the relief goods in

coordination with the local administration and law enforcement agencies

instead of giving those separately to check the coronavirus spreading.

The premier said doctors, nurses and other health workers have been

providing healthcare to the COVID-19 patients from the front-line despite

having resource constraints and health risks.

“Your profession is like one kind of challenge. Please don’t loose your

mental strength in this crisis period as the whole of the countrymen are with

you,” she said.

Extending her heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and other health

workers on behalf of the countrymen, Sheikh Hasina said she has already

directed the authorities concerned to make a list of those government health

workers who are dealing directly with the coronavirus patients.

“Special honorarium will be given to them and Taka a 100 crore has been

allocated in this regard,” she said.

The prime minister said a process is underway to introduce insurance for

doctors, nurses, health workers, field level administrative officers, members

of the law enforcement agencies, armed forces, BGB, and other officials

involved directly in coronavirus prevention.

If anyone of them is infected by the deadly virus, Sheikh Hasina said, he

or she will get Taka 5 lakh to Tk 10 lakh, as health insurance, based on the

rank.

“In case of the death of any person in COVID-19, he or she will get five

times higher of the amount,” she said, adding a Taka 750 crore has been

allocated for the health and life insurances.

Mentioning that there is no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

in the country, the premier said the country’s people expect that the health

professionals will provide healthcare services to the COVID-19 patients

keeping themselves safe from coronavirus.

Sheikh Hasina simultaneously urged hospital authorities to give attention

so that general patients are not deprived of the healthcare services.

She thanked the members of the law enforcement agencies and armed forces,

government officials, media people and others engaged in emergency services

and carrying COVID-19 patients and funeral of their dead bodies.

The premier said different global agencies are now giving projections that

the whole of the world is going to embrace a global economic recession.

“You know that the best way to prevent this virus is quarantine or to

confine anyone in a room,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina pointed out that more than 250 crore people of the world are

now confined to houses, while people are being confined to their houses

through enforcing lockdown in places, enforcing mass holidays to somewhere

and also imposing curfews to other places.

The prime minister said the general holidays have remained in force in the

country since March 25 and will continue for 32 days in a row while all kinds

of general operations remain shut except the emergency services.

She said the lion’s share of the country’s industries and business houses

have remain closed, while the operations of small-scale industries as well as

movement of public transports and flights have also remained suspended.

The premier said negative impact has started to put on in the country’s

import and export operations due to the impact of the deadly disease.

“Many of our expatriates have started to become jobless in many countries.

As a result, the inward remittance flow has almost come to a stagnant level.

We’re not out of the global system and the shock of the global economic

recession has become a matter of worry for our economy,” she said.

On the occasion of Bangla Nabo Borsho, the prime minister greeted the

countrymen and said the Bangalees across the country and also throughout the

world usually celebrate the Bengali New Year with festivity and joy.

She said the people from all walks of life throng the Ramna Park,

Charukola, Suhrawardy Uddyan and other parts of the capital while the whole

of the country wears a festive look with rural fairs and halkhatas.

But this time the premier urged the countrymen to share the joy of the

Bangla New Year with their family members through savoring various local

seasonal fruits like mangoes, guavas and watermelons.

“Please, don’t go outside of your houses without any valid reason and also

don’t gather anywhere. Please also do follow the health guidelines and thus

save yourselves and your family members from the infection of coronavirus,”

she said.

She added that the government has banned all the outdoor programmes of the

Bangla New Year considering the greater interest of public health as the

lethal virus has already started infecting people in the country.

Sheikh Hasina said the programmes of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the Independence Day were aired

in radio, television and other digital media, avoiding public gatherings.

“The programmes of Pahela Baishakh will also be celebrated in the same

way,” she said.

“This time, we’ll enjoy the programmes of Bangla Nabo Barsho staying at

home. We’ll welcome the new year singing the Kobi Guru’s ageless song – Eso

He Boishakh Esho Esho,” she added.

At the outset of her speech, the premier recalled with profound respect

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of

the August 15 carnage and the four national leaders.

She also remembered 30 lakh martyrs and two lakh repressed women of the

country’s Liberation War.