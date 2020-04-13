Officials asked to formulate guidelines for implementing PM’s stimulus package

DHAKA, April 13, 2020 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud

Humayun today asked the officials to formulate guidelines for properly

implementing the stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

to overcome the possible coronavirus impact in the country’s industrial

sector.

“A useful guideline and recommendations should be formulated for

overcoming the losses in the small, cottage, small and medium industries due

to coronavirus, ” he said here.

The minister made the call while providing necessary instructions to the

officers and employees of the Industries Ministry through an audio message

from his residence, said an official release.

A committee comprising representatives from Commerce Ministry, BSCIC, SME

Foundation, FBCCI, BCI, NASIB and Engineering Industry Owners Association,

led by an additional secretary of the Industries Ministry, will have to be

formed, he added.

In the audio message, Humayun said that an accurate list of the affected

entrepreneurs of small, cottage and small and medium industries has to be

prepared for implementing the stimulus package properly.

He also directed to formulate monitoring committees at the district and

upazila level to avoid misuse of the incentive money.