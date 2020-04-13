Ronaldo and Portugal squad give amateur clubs financial boost

LISBON, April 13, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo and his
Portugal teammates have donated half of their bonus for qualifying for
the Euro 2020 finals to help amateur football in the country that has
been hit by the coronavirus shutdown.
The Portuguese football federation said on Monday the money would
go towards a fund that it hopes will reach 4.7 million euros ($5.1
million) to help amateur clubs survive the crisis.
The federation last week decided to end the already-suspended
amateur season with immediate effect, declaring the season null and
void without champions, promotion or relegation.
No decision has been taken on resuming professional football but
the president of the Portuguese league said in late March he was
determined the season should be completed.
“It is fundamental that the championships end because it would
allow some sort of normality to be restored and we could prepare for
next season knowing who has qualified for international competitions,
who the champions are and who is relegated,” Pedro Proenca said.
Portugal shocked host nation France to win Euro 2016 but Ronaldo
and his teammates will have to wait another year to defend their title
as Euro 2020 has been postponed by 12 months because of the
coronavirus pandemic.