Ronaldo and Portugal squad give amateur clubs financial boost

LISBON, April 13, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo and his

Portugal teammates have donated half of their bonus for qualifying for

the Euro 2020 finals to help amateur football in the country that has

been hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

The Portuguese football federation said on Monday the money would

go towards a fund that it hopes will reach 4.7 million euros ($5.1

million) to help amateur clubs survive the crisis.

The federation last week decided to end the already-suspended

amateur season with immediate effect, declaring the season null and

void without champions, promotion or relegation.

No decision has been taken on resuming professional football but

the president of the Portuguese league said in late March he was

determined the season should be completed.

“It is fundamental that the championships end because it would

allow some sort of normality to be restored and we could prepare for

next season knowing who has qualified for international competitions,

who the champions are and who is relegated,” Pedro Proenca said.

Portugal shocked host nation France to win Euro 2016 but Ronaldo

and his teammates will have to wait another year to defend their title

as Euro 2020 has been postponed by 12 months because of the

coronavirus pandemic.