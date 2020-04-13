Another coronavirus testing lab in Rajshahi soon

RAJSHAHI, April 13, 2020 (BSS)- One more coronavirus sample testing laboratory is going to be established in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as it has already received another machine for Polymerase Chain Reaction testing, widely known as PCR, that will be used for identification of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The laboratory will be installed in RMCH’s High Dependency Unit (HDU) that will bring furthermore dynamism into the field of bringing all the coronavirus suspected people under testing in the region.

Fazle Hossain Badsha, MP, who is the chairman of RMCH’s governing body, told local journalists after visiting the HDU to see for himself of the preparation yesterday afternoon.

He said testing for coronavirus would be possible in the upcoming laboratory when the Public Works Department to complete the installation of the machine hardly within a week.

Besides, he said the hospital is currently receiving huge samples, but the hospital faces trouble to cope with the troubled situation due to lack of adequate facility.

RMCH Director Brig Gen Jamilur Rahman and others concerned were present on the occasion.

The first laboratory has been established in four rooms of the Department of Virology in RMCH through installing all the requisite equipments, including the PCR machine that has been functioning since April 1 last.

A total of 477 samples have, so far, been tested in the laboratory to detect coronavirus (COVID-19) infection here till yesterday (Sunday) since its start.

“We have tested 86 samples yesterday and 94 more samples were collected from different districts of the division for testing today (Monday,” said Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department and in-charge of the laboratory.

A team of trained technologists is collecting samples under supervision of all the authorities concerned including Surveillance Immunization Medical Officers of the World Health Organisation. Subsequently, the collected samples are being tested in the laboratory here through using the PCR machine to get correct results and accordingly the test results are being sent to the IEDCR in Dhaka every day, she added.