2,900 differently abled people get food package in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, April 13, 2020 (BSS) – Leaders of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies distributed food package among 2,900 differently abled persons of Nilphamari-2 (Sadar) constituency on behalf of Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, yesterday and today.

Each of the differently abled people, now remaining self-isolated at home amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, received a sac containing five kg of rice, two kg of potato, 500 gram of pulse and one piece of soap under personal funding of the lawmaker.

President of Sadar upazila AL Abuzar Rahman, its General Secretary Wadud Rahman, General Secretary of district Chhatra League Masud Sarker, personal assistant to the lawmaker Tarikul Islam and local AL leaders and workers distributed the foodstuffs.

The food package was distributed among the disabled people of Nilphamari municipality and all 15 unions of Sadar upazila at their doorsteps maintaining physical distance to assist them amid COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, local leaders of AL and its associate bodies distributed the same food package on behalf of Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, among 4,700 jobless, distressed, backward and needy families of Nilphamari Sadar upazila last week.

Talking to BSS today, Sadar upazila AL General Secretary Abuzar Rahman said the jobless, distressed and needy people will continue to get food assistance from local lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor until the COVID-19 situation becomes normal.