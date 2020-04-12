First corona positive case detected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 12, 2020 (BSS)- A person was confirmed with coronavirus
(COVID-19) positive after testing at the COVID-19 Laboratory here this
afternoon for the first time.
Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr Enamul Haque told the journalists that the
infected person is an inhabitant of Bogurapara village under Puthiya Upazila
of the district. He returned from Dhaka on Wednesday last.
After receiving a phone call, a technologists’ team collected his samples
yesterday.
“Soon after being detected as positive in the laboratory test, his house
along with the surrounding ones have been locked downed by local
administration,” he said, adding that the person is now undergoing treatment
from his house.
Local administration is also preparing a list of all the attached people of
the infected persons, who were also kept in lockdown, Dr Enamul added.