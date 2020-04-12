First corona positive case detected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 12, 2020 (BSS)- A person was confirmed with coronavirus

(COVID-19) positive after testing at the COVID-19 Laboratory here this

afternoon for the first time.

Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr Enamul Haque told the journalists that the

infected person is an inhabitant of Bogurapara village under Puthiya Upazila

of the district. He returned from Dhaka on Wednesday last.

After receiving a phone call, a technologists’ team collected his samples

yesterday.

“Soon after being detected as positive in the laboratory test, his house

along with the surrounding ones have been locked downed by local

administration,” he said, adding that the person is now undergoing treatment

from his house.

Local administration is also preparing a list of all the attached people of

the infected persons, who were also kept in lockdown, Dr Enamul added.