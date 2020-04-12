Crisis management committee formed to keep stable labour situation

DHAKA, April 12, 2020 (BSS) – Labour and Employment Ministry has formed

‘Crisis Management Committee’ across the country comprising field level

officers of the Labour Office and Department of Inspection for Factories and

Establishments and owners of the factory to keep normal labour situation

during the COVID-19 crisis.

The ministry has formed 23 committees across the country, said a press

release today.

The committee will ensure timely payment of wages or salaries to the

workers and employees. They will conduct joint inspection to resolve any

labor dissatisfaction through tripartite arbitration.

If necessary, the committee can form sub-committee. The committee will

have to send weekly report to the ministry through their respective

department on every Thursday.