Crisis management committee formed to keep stable labour situation

DHAKA, April 12, 2020 (BSS) – Labour and Employment Ministry has formed
‘Crisis Management Committee’ across the country comprising field level
officers of the Labour Office and Department of Inspection for Factories and
Establishments and owners of the factory to keep normal labour situation
during the COVID-19 crisis.
The ministry has formed 23 committees across the country, said a press
release today.
The committee will ensure timely payment of wages or salaries to the
workers and employees. They will conduct joint inspection to resolve any
labor dissatisfaction through tripartite arbitration.
If necessary, the committee can form sub-committee. The committee will
have to send weekly report to the ministry through their respective
department on every Thursday.