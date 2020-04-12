BCB to distribute food among COVID-19 affected people

DHAKA, April 12, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
decided to distribute 20,000 packets of food among the people,
severely affected by the COVID-19.
Initially, BCB had taken a decision to confine their activities in
Dhaka region only, but later they deiced that they would try to reach
people throughout the country.
When they would start distribution of the food is still undecided
but the activities will go on throughout the month, said BCB media and
communication committee chairman Jalal Younus.
“Each packet will contain the essential items, which people need in
their everyday life. Since we have taken the decision, the food
distribution activities will start very soon. The area where food is
badly needed, will get the priority,” he told reporters.
Besides, the BCB has also taken the decision to give one-time
monetary support worth Taka 10,000 of the players of the Wheel Cricket
Association.
“They have applied for the help since the condition of most of the
players are not good. BCB president, however, gave us the permission
to give them monetary support,” he added.
BCB earlier gave the one-time monetary support of the 91
non-contracted players worth Taka 30,000 and also gave the female
cricketers worth Taka 20,000. AS the lethal virus spreading in
Bangladesh, the cricketers engaged them in reaching out the poor to
help them as they became jobless due to the countrywide unofficial
lockdown.
The unofficial lockdown began on March 26 and recently the
government extended it till April 25.