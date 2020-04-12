Nation freed from stigma through Majed’s execution: Nasim

DHAKA, April 12, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League Presidium member Mohammed Nasim

today said the nation got freed from stigma through the execution of

Bangabandhu’s convicted killer Abdul Majed.

“The country is satisfied over the execution of Bangabandhu’s convicted killer sacked military captain Abdul Majer” he said in a video clip sent to media outlets here.

Nasim, also 14-party spokesperson, said the nation gained strength from the

execution of court verdict of capital punishment of the convicted killer of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the fugitive killer

was caught and handed down 45 years after the brutal assassination of the

architect of independent Bangladesh on August 15, 1975.