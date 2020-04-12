93 more samples tested to detect coronavirus infection in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 12, 2020 (BSS) – As part of the present relentless efforts of

combating coronavirus spread, a total of 93 more samples were tested in the regional

laboratory newly installed in the Department of Virology in Rajshahi Medical College

Hospital (RMCH) to detect coronavirus (COVID-19) infection here on Saturday, an official

said here today.

“With this, the total number of tested samples stood to 391 since its start on April

1,” said Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department and in-charge of the

laboratory, adding 90 more samples were collected from different districts of the

division for testing today (Sunday).

The laboratory has been established through installing all requisite equipment,

including the Polymerase Chain Reaction, widely known as PCR, she added.

Prof Gulnahar said a 30-member technical team comprising doctors and technologists

from the RMCH’s departments of microbiology, virology and biochemistry has been working

together for running the laboratory properly.

She said the technologists are collecting samples under supervision of all the

authorities concerned including the Surveillance Immunization Medical Officers of the

World Health Organisation.

Subsequently, the collected samples are being tested in the laboratory through using

the PCR machine to get correct results and accordingly the test results are being sent to

the IEDCR in Dhaka every day, she added.

On the other hand, a total of 563 new more people have been sent to home and

institutional quarantine in all eight districts under Rajshahi division in the past 24

hours till 8 am today, totaling the number of quarantined people to 1,750 at present.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said a total of 8,794 people

had, so far, been put under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission

of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 7,044 have, so far, been released as they were given clearance certificates

after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Among the new ones, six have been kept at home quarantine in Rajshahi, 257 in

Chapainawabganj, 101 in Naogaon, three in Natore, 39 in Joypurhat, 26 in Bogura, 57 in

Sirajgonj and 74 in Pabna districts.

Dr Gopendra Nath said a total of 35 patients are undergoing treatment in isolation

units at present and 21 others were released, adding that that an integrated measure has

been continuing to bring all the overseas returnees and other possible coronavirus

infected suspects under home quarantine to curb the virus spread.

He also said all-out efforts have been adopted to follow the health related guidelines

like staying at home, social distancing and washing hands with soap repeatedly.