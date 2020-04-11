Majed joined 1975 carnage as lancer officer: prosecutor

By Anisur Rahman
DHAKA, April 11, 2020 (BSS) – Sacked military captain Abdul Majed had
joined the 1975 putsch as a junior officer of army’s the then lancer unit
under one of the key plotters of the carnage, dismissed and executed
lieutenant colonel Farook Rahman.
“Majed was a junior officer of the then lancer unit or tank regiment used
in committing the carnage under Farook,” recalled one of the prosecutors of
Bangabandhu Murder Trial Mosharaf Hossain Kajol in late 1990s.
He said alongside staging the massacre at 32 Dhammondi killing Bangabandhu
and most of his family members, Majed particularly unleashed the attack at
the residence of the then water resources minister Abdur Rab Serniabat.
Months later, Kajol said, Majed took part in the clandestine killing of
four national leaders inside high security Dhaka Central Jail on November 3,
1975 night just when a counter coup dislodged the mudrers from Bangabhaban.
“This self-confessed killer not only took part in the August 15 carnage,
but also (subsequent) the brutal killing of the four national leaders in
Dhaka Central Jail,” home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said after a
specialised police unit arrested Majed last week.
Bangbandhu’s the then political secretary and Awami League leader Tofail
Ahmed alleged that Majed was behind the killing of his elder brother Ali
Ahmed in Bhola and his (Tofail) private secretary Shafiqul Alam Mintu, an
admin cadre officer of the 1973 BCS.
“While I was in jail, (after August 15 carnage) I came to know that a gang
of the killers equipped with sophisticated arms and instructed by Captain
Majed attacked my elder brother Ali Ahmed’s business office at Khayer Haat
Bazar in Bhola.”
“They gunned him down on the spot,” Tofail recalled after Majed was
captured to be exposed to gallows as a convict.
He said as the killers detained him along with several other senior Awami
League leaders following the August 15, 1975 carnage, “I came to know that my
private secretary Mintu got disappeared”.
“There were allegations that Captain Majed gang killed him (Mintu),” Tofail
said.