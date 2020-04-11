Majed joined 1975 carnage as lancer officer: prosecutor

By Anisur Rahman

DHAKA, April 11, 2020 (BSS) – Sacked military captain Abdul Majed had

joined the 1975 putsch as a junior officer of army’s the then lancer unit

under one of the key plotters of the carnage, dismissed and executed

lieutenant colonel Farook Rahman.

“Majed was a junior officer of the then lancer unit or tank regiment used

in committing the carnage under Farook,” recalled one of the prosecutors of

Bangabandhu Murder Trial Mosharaf Hossain Kajol in late 1990s.

He said alongside staging the massacre at 32 Dhammondi killing Bangabandhu

and most of his family members, Majed particularly unleashed the attack at

the residence of the then water resources minister Abdur Rab Serniabat.

Months later, Kajol said, Majed took part in the clandestine killing of

four national leaders inside high security Dhaka Central Jail on November 3,

1975 night just when a counter coup dislodged the mudrers from Bangabhaban.

“This self-confessed killer not only took part in the August 15 carnage,

but also (subsequent) the brutal killing of the four national leaders in

Dhaka Central Jail,” home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said after a

specialised police unit arrested Majed last week.

Bangbandhu’s the then political secretary and Awami League leader Tofail

Ahmed alleged that Majed was behind the killing of his elder brother Ali

Ahmed in Bhola and his (Tofail) private secretary Shafiqul Alam Mintu, an

admin cadre officer of the 1973 BCS.

“While I was in jail, (after August 15 carnage) I came to know that a gang

of the killers equipped with sophisticated arms and instructed by Captain

Majed attacked my elder brother Ali Ahmed’s business office at Khayer Haat

Bazar in Bhola.”

“They gunned him down on the spot,” Tofail recalled after Majed was

captured to be exposed to gallows as a convict.

He said as the killers detained him along with several other senior Awami

League leaders following the August 15, 1975 carnage, “I came to know that my

private secretary Mintu got disappeared”.

“There were allegations that Captain Majed gang killed him (Mintu),” Tofail

said.