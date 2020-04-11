Informal Sector Industry Council demands emergency fund

DHAKA, April 11, 2020 (BSS) – Informal Sector Industry Skills Council

(ISISC) today demanded of the government to create an emergency fund for

small entrepreneurs and labourers and provide emergency loans with lower

interest rate amid coronavirus outbreak.

“Around 20 million people engaged in jobs in the informal sector have

already become temporarily jobless as a fallout of coronavirus putting

serious pressure on the economy,” the ISISC said in a statement.

So, the government, it said, should create an emergency fund for small

entrepreneurs and labourers in the informal sector and provide emergency

loans with lower interest rate in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The

statement, signed by Md. Abdul Aziz Munshi, a specialist of the informal

sector, pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic has substantially put

adverse impact on various trades in the informal sector.

“Many small entrepreneurs are in a distressed situation as their income is

almost nil at this moment and they are facing shortage of funds to maintain

family and pay salaries to the employees,” it said.

The ISISC lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for announcing Tk 727.50

billion stimulus package to facilitate large, SMEs and micro-businesses and

enterprises, saying that it is a well-timed and crucial financial decision.

“The declared package, however, would not benefit the entrepreneurs, Master

Craft Persons (MCPs) and labourers in the informal sector as the industry is

not yet covered by SME definition of the National Industrial Policy 2016,”

the statement read.

It said the declared package will largely be used by SMEs, cottage and big

businesses defined in the National Industrial Policy, adding the industry

people and labourers cannot avail the assistance provided by the government

under the social safety programmes.

The ISISC requested the government to allocate cash support for

entrepreneurs, MCPs and labourers for saving informal sector industries and

called for engaging financial institutions to lend money from the support

package to assist informal business.

Established by the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) under the

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as a non-profitable organisation, ISISC has

been working with the informal sector industries in Bangladesh since 2015.

Major trades and enterprises of informal sector include tailoring &

dressmaking, block boutique & screen-print, embroidery & nakshi kantha,

handloom, beautification, driving, motorcycle mechanic, automobile mechanic,

electric house wiring, electronics mechanic, sanitation housing, construction

housing, painting and mobile servicing.

Other trades and enterprises include tiles fitting, steel furnishing &

making, plumbing, refrigeration & air condition, boat & furniture making,

welding, photography, graphics design & multimedia, shoe repair & making,

candle making, dairy & farming, poultry, beekeeping, jute product making,

packaging, mome nursing, housework, forestry & nursery etc.