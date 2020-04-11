BDRCS works with local admin to help distribute food items

DHAKA, April 11, 2020 (BSS) – The volunteers of the Bangladesh Red Crescent

Society (BDRCS) have been working with the local administration to help reach

food materials to the poor and low-income group people who are faceted due to

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The volunteers of the Society are also spraying disinfectant at various

government and private organizations, mosques, temples, churches, and all

places of worships, at hatbazars and public places side by side distributing

leaflets among people on health safety, motivating people to maintain

physical and social distancing, and also motivating people to hand washing,

said a press release here today.

Apart from the government, the society has also undertaken a plan to

distribute food materials including rice, pulse, edible oil, sugar, salt

among some 40,000 poor and destitute families soon in the first phase across

the country including the capital.

BDRCS said in line with the demand of the Disaster Management and Relief

Division, at least 25 volunteers of the society are assisting the local

administration in the city corporation areas while some 15 volunteers

assisting the local administration at the district level to help prevent and

control the spread of COVID-19. This cooperation is being extended through

some 68 units of the society at city and district levels.

Meanwhile, around 2050 CPP Red Crescent volunteers, 50 volunteers each in

41 coastal districts, have been assisting the local administration and the

law enforcement agencies to help fight COVID-19 and create mass awareness

under the CPP Programme of the government and the society.

The release said as part of the BDRCS’s ongoing operations, the society

volunteers sprayed disinfectant at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,

Disaster Management and Relief, DGHS, Geneva Camp at Mohammadpur and other

parts of the capital.

Besides, the city volunteers will also spray germicide liquid at eight city

hospitals of the capital tonight.