BDRCS works with local admin to help distribute food items

DHAKA, April 11, 2020 (BSS) – The volunteers of the Bangladesh Red Crescent
Society (BDRCS) have been working with the local administration to help reach
food materials to the poor and low-income group people who are faceted due to
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The volunteers of the Society are also spraying disinfectant at various
government and private organizations, mosques, temples, churches, and all
places of worships, at hatbazars and public places side by side distributing
leaflets among people on health safety, motivating people to maintain
physical and social distancing, and also motivating people to hand washing,
said a press release here today.
Apart from the government, the society has also undertaken a plan to
distribute food materials including rice, pulse, edible oil, sugar, salt
among some 40,000 poor and destitute families soon in the first phase across
the country including the capital.
BDRCS said in line with the demand of the Disaster Management and Relief
Division, at least 25 volunteers of the society are assisting the local
administration in the city corporation areas while some 15 volunteers
assisting the local administration at the district level to help prevent and
control the spread of COVID-19. This cooperation is being extended through
some 68 units of the society at city and district levels.
Meanwhile, around 2050 CPP Red Crescent volunteers, 50 volunteers each in
41 coastal districts, have been assisting the local administration and the
law enforcement agencies to help fight COVID-19 and create mass awareness
under the CPP Programme of the government and the society.
The release said as part of the BDRCS’s ongoing operations, the society
volunteers sprayed disinfectant at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,
Disaster Management and Relief, DGHS, Geneva Camp at Mohammadpur and other
parts of the capital.
Besides, the city volunteers will also spray germicide liquid at eight city
hospitals of the capital tonight.