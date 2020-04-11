5,496 quarantined, 3,248 released in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 11, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 5,496 people have been quarantined, and of them, 3,248 released so far with 2,248 are still in quarantine to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rangpur division.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said 1,307 people have been quarantined anew at home or institutions during the last 24 hours in the division against the number of 210 quarantined people yesterday.

“In the last 24 hours, the numbers of quarantined people are 60 in Rangpur, 31 in Panchagarh, 647 in Nilphamari, none in Lalmonirhat, 26 in Kurigram, 52 in Thakurgaon, 153 in Dinajpur and 111 in Gaibandha districts,” he said.

Of them, 1,208 people have been put on home quarantine and 99 people are remaining in institutional quarantine today in the division where the administrations concerned have taken massive steps to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

Besides, 14 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the isolation units of different hospitals in Rangpur division since the beginning, and of them, eight released so far and six are undergoing treatments.

“A total of nine people, including two each in Rangpur and Nilphamari districts and five in Gaibandha district have so far been tested COVID-19 positive and six of them are undergoing treatments in hospitals of the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies and local administration have put maximum efforts on maintaining social distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) is extending assistance to smoothly conduct testing of collected samples of suspected patients at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMC).

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies have further enhanced efforts in ensuring social distancing to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The district administrations have put restrictions on movements of people as per the directions of the government for ensuring social distancing and lock down at places to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 in Rangpur division,” he added.

Besides, distribution of food among the jobless, needy, distressed, backward and ethnic minority community people continues at their doorsteps to stand beside them amid the situation that has arisen following coronavirus COVID-19 spread in the division.