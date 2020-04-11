10,930 released from quarantine in Khulna division

KHULNA, April 11, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 10,930 expatriates have been released, so far, from home quarantine out of 14,125 in Khulna division.

Talking to BSS, Assistant Director (Health) in Khulna Dr. Ferdousi Akther said a total of 10,930 expatriates have been released from home-quarantine, 60 from institutional quarantine and 42 others from isolation in the division so far from March 10 to till 8am today as they showed no coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, only 280 expatriates were kept in home-quarantine during the last 24 hours as of 8 am today. Among those, one were kept in home quarantine in Khulna, six in Bagerhat, 95 in Satkhira, 34 in Jashore and 55 in Jhenaidah, one in Kustia, 15 in Chuadanga and 73 in Meherpur in the districts, she said.

With them, the number of home-quarantined expatriates stood at 14,125 so far in the division and a total of 177 were released in the last 24 hours as they showed no symptoms of coronavirus after their stay in home-quarantine for 14 days, Dr. Ferdousi said.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr Rasheda Sultana said, the government has given 35,290 personal protective equipment (PPEs), 2,765 n95 masks (an high quality protective masks), 63,485 hand gloves and 5,759 hexisol bottles to the doctors and nurses so far in the division aimed to prevent spreading of community transmission of COVID-19 in the division.

“We have already distributed 12,824 PPEs, 2,065 N95 masks, 50,959 hand gloves and 4,525 hexiol to the doctors and nurses in the division,” she said, adding 22,466 PPEs and 12,516 hand gloves were kept ready for distribution.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) continues providing assistance to smoothly keep testing of collected samples of suspected coronavirus patients at the COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory at Khulna Medical College (KMC).

Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader said the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies have further enhanced efforts in ensuring social distancing to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We have put highest importance to ensure social distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 along with providing food to the jobless, needy, distressed, backward and ethnic minority community people amid the coronavirus situation,” he added.