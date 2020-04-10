Family members meet killer Majed in Jail

DHAKA, April 10, 2020 (BSS) – Five members of family including wife Saleha
Begum met Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s convicted
killer dismissed army captain Abdul Majed in Keraniganj Central Jail this
evening.
South Keraniganj Police Station officer-in-charge Shah Zaman confirmed the
matter to BSS.
Majed, who has been kept at solitary confinement as a convict condemned to
death in Keraniganj Central Jail, is waiting to be executed any day as
President M Abdul Hamid turned down his mercy plea on April 8.
Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Court on that day issued death warrant
for Majed, showing him arrested in the case lodged over murder of Bangabandhu
and most of his family members.
Majed was tried in absentia and sentenced to death in 1998 for his
atrocious crimes he committed in 1975.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in 2009 upheld death of Majed
and 11 others in the case.
He was in hiding for so long, only to be arrested in a pre-dawn raid by
police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) unit on April 7,
2020, from capital’s Mirpur area.
Majed was later sent to Keraniganj Central Jail by Dhaka Metropolitan
Magistrate AM Zulfikar Hayat.