DHAKA, April 10, 2020 (BSS) – A medical team of the Bangladesh Armed

Forces left here for Kuwait yesterday (April 9) with necessary health safety

equipment and materials as a good gesture of friendship to bolster their

fight against novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier, Kuwait requested Bangladesh Armed Forces to send a medical team to

their country under the Operation Kuwait Punargathan (OKP), said an ISPR

press release.