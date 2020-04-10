28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed tomorrow

MUNSHIGANJ, April 10, 2020 (BSS) – The 28th span of the 6.15-kilometre long

Padma Bridge would be installed on the 20th and the 21st pillars at Mawa

point in the district tomorrow morning amid the nationwide shutdown to

contain the spread of COVID-19.

All preparations have been completed to install the span 4-B on the 20th

and the 21st pillars at the Mawa point around 10 am tomorrow, Dewan Md Abdul

Quader, an engineer of Padma Multipurpose Bridge, told BSS this evening.

As the span 4-B is installed, two more spans “5-A” and “5-B” are expected

to be installed soon on the pillar no. 25, 26 and 27, he said.

Earlier, the 27th span of the Padma Bridge was installed on March 28,

making 4.05 km out of the total 6.15 km bridge visible. Besides, the 29th

span is expected to be installed within this month.

Thirty nine out of the total 41 spans have been brought to Mawa from China

while 27 of them have already been installed. The remaining two spans are

expected to leave China for Dhaka on April 20.

According to the project details, the construction of the 6.15-kilometre

long Padma Bridge is going on in full swing amid the nationwide shutdown with

the target to complete it within the stipulated time.

On October 14, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the name plaque

of Padma Bridge Toll Plaza at the Mawa end.

According to experts, the national economy is expected to witness 1.2

percent GDP growth rate, while 0.84 percent poverty will be reduced every

year after completion of the bridge to be built with an estimated cost of

Taka 30,193.39 crore.

The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed on September 30, 2017.