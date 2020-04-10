298 samples tested to detect coronavirus infection in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 10, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 298 samples have, so far, been tested in the newly installed regional laboratory in the Department of Virology in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) to detect coronavirus (COVID-19) infection here till yesterday (Thursday) since its start on April 1, an official said here today.

“We have tested 93 samples yesterday and 114 more samples were collected from different districts of the division for testing today (Friday),” said Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department and in-charge of the laboratory.

The laboratory has been established through installing all requisite equipment, including the Polymerase Chain Reaction, widely known as PCR, she added.

A team of trained technologists is collecting samples under supervision of all the authorities concerned including Surveillance Immunization Medical Officers of the World Health Organisation.

Subsequently, the collected samples are being tested in the laboratory here through using the PCR machine to get correct results and accordingly the test results are being sent to the IEDCR in Dhaka every day, she added.

Meanwhile, all the authorities concerned are working relentlessly to tackle the adverse situation being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

“All-out measures have been adopted to ensure social distancing, restricting gatherings and distributing food among the hand-to-mouth families,” said Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker here today.

More than 4,292.38 tonnes of rice were distributed among 4,12,683 families so far while over Taka 1.55 crore cash among 2,02,845 families in the division, he said, adding that 2,438 more tonnes of rice and around Taka 1.28 crore in cash are in stock for distribution.

A total of 710 doctors and 1,334 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division, the government official said, adding around 1,873 beds among total 4,149 ones were already prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients to face any emergency situation.

Besides, 11,598 personal protective equipment (PPEs) have already been distributed to protect the frontline medical professionals from being infected with the virus, he said, adding around 14,140 PPEs are in stock at present.

“We have 16 separate ambulances for the purpose of transporting the infected patients for emergency treatment,” said Humayun Kabir, adding there are arrangements of 880 beds in isolation units here.