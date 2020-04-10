123 Europeans leave by chartered flight

DHAKA, April 10, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 123 German and nationals of some
other European Union countries who were stranded here due to COVID-19
pandemic left for Germany this afternoon by a special chartered flight.
“One hundred and twenty-three passengers departed from Hazrat Shahjalal
International Airport (HSIA) for Germany at 1:45 pm today by a chartered
flight,” HSIA Director Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told media.
He said the chartered flight of German Condor Airlines will arrive in
Frankfurt of Germany.
Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink and German Ambassador Peter
Fahrenholtz expressed their gratitude to Bangladesh authorities for helping
in facilitating the chartered flight over separate tweeter messages.
Earlier, nationals of the USA, Japan, Russia, Malaysia and Bhutan also
left here by chartered flights amid outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.