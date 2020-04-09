ICC, WHO launch worldwide business survey to improve COVID-19 information flow

DHAKA, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

and World Health Organization (WHO) are launching a worldwide survey to

report the challenges faced by the private sector from COVID-19.

In response to COVID-19, ICC and WHO are surveying the private sector to

gather more information about global business responses and develop solutions

that will address the spread of the pandemic, said a press release here

today.

The ICC-WHO survey will improve information flows between different sectors

of the global economy and develop a framework for managing the economic and

human consequences related to the pandemic’s spread.

On the launch of the ICC-WHO survey, ICC Secretary General John WH Denton

AO said, “By providing transparent feedback, the private sector can minimise

the spread of COVID-19 and address the pandemic’s underlying repercussions

for our global economy. ICC and WHO are calling on business leaders – as

trusted voices in their local communities – to share more information about

the pandemic’s influence on their daily operations, supply chains, and

employees.”

“Please, take a few moments to complete this survey, so that we can

protect our colleagues, customers, and communities from the continual damage

caused by this pandemic’s spread,” he added.

The survey is the latest step in ICC and WHO’s unique collaboration to

provide reliable COVID-19-related information to the private sector and

develop trusted guidance for business communities around the world.

As part of an initial joint statement, ICC and WHO called upon national

governments to adopt a ‘whole-of-society’ approach in responding to the

COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling for participation in the survey via video message, WHO Director-

General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “This survey will allow us to

understand how businesses are responding. It will help us map best practices

and understand better where we and national health authorities should focus

our attention. The information generated by the survey will help us mount an

effective response, saving lives and minimising economic damage.”