ICC, WHO launch worldwide business survey to improve COVID-19 information flow

DHAKA, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
and World Health Organization (WHO) are launching a worldwide survey to
report the challenges faced by the private sector from COVID-19.
In response to COVID-19, ICC and WHO are surveying the private sector to
gather more information about global business responses and develop solutions
that will address the spread of the pandemic, said a press release here
today.
The ICC-WHO survey will improve information flows between different sectors
of the global economy and develop a framework for managing the economic and
human consequences related to the pandemic’s spread.
On the launch of the ICC-WHO survey, ICC Secretary General John WH Denton
AO said, “By providing transparent feedback, the private sector can minimise
the spread of COVID-19 and address the pandemic’s underlying repercussions
for our global economy. ICC and WHO are calling on business leaders – as
trusted voices in their local communities – to share more information about
the pandemic’s influence on their daily operations, supply chains, and
employees.”
“Please, take a few moments to complete this survey, so that we can
protect our colleagues, customers, and communities from the continual damage
caused by this pandemic’s spread,” he added.
The survey is the latest step in ICC and WHO’s unique collaboration to
provide reliable COVID-19-related information to the private sector and
develop trusted guidance for business communities around the world.
As part of an initial joint statement, ICC and WHO called upon national
governments to adopt a ‘whole-of-society’ approach in responding to the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling for participation in the survey via video message, WHO Director-
General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “This survey will allow us to
understand how businesses are responding. It will help us map best practices
and understand better where we and national health authorities should focus
our attention. The information generated by the survey will help us mount an
effective response, saving lives and minimising economic damage.”