CCC takes special mosquito eradication scheme

CHATTOGRAM, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin today inaugurated the special mosquito eradication programme of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in Bahaddarhat police box area.

The mayor inaugurated the programme to protect the city dwellers from various mosquito-borne diseases, including Dengue and Chikungunya.

Urging cooperation from the city dwellers, the mayor said CCC has taken a special crush programme to kill Aedes mosquitoes.

He also requested the city dwellers to take care of their respective houses, roofs and yards so that those areas cannot be water-logged.

He directed the officials and employees of the CCC Conservancy Department to take all necessary measures to make the mosquito eradication programme a success.

The drugs will be sprayed in every ward simultaneously under CCC from today, he said, adding that the CCC councillors should work in coordination with the respective staff.

CCC chief executive officer Shamsuddoha, personal secretary to the mayor Abul Hashem, chief conservancy officer Shafiqul Mannan Siddiqui and Superintendent engineer Sudip Basak, among others, were present.