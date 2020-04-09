State-owned Eastern Tubes to produce LED light soon

DHAKA, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – Aiming to ensure efficient use of electricity, state-owned Eastern Tubes Limited (ETL) is going to produce energy-efficient LED light in the country soon.

To this end, the installation of LED Light (CKD) Assembling Plant at ETL Tejgaon factory is at the final stage, said a press release.

ETL is installing the plant at a cost of Taka 48.28 crore.

Project Director of the LED Light (CKD) Assembling Plant project Engineer Shamim Ahmed said the necessary equipments for producing LED light has been imported from South Korea and the equipments are being installed with the help of South Korean company Harmanikom Limited.

“We will produce energy efficient LED light instead of fluorescent bulbs to meet the domestic demand,” he added.

He hoped that the production of LED light will start after opening the assembling plant.