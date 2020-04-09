59 more people fined for spreading coronavirus rumors in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – Mobile courts on Wednesda fined 59 more people with a total of Taka 59,300 on charges of their involvement in violating laws related to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the district.

“Mobile courts led by the respective executive magistrates found the people guilty of the charges,” Abu Aslam, additional district magistrate, said here today.

He said the people were found involved in violating laws at different areas in Rajshahi city and Mohanpur, Tanore, Durgapur, Bagmara, Bagha and Charghat upazilas through Facebook and other social media which are harmful for society as well as the public life.

Aslam said the mobile courts also fined 241 other people a total of more than Taka 4.53 lakh on the similar charges during the previous three days.

Meanwhile, awareness campaign among the people against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been furthermore geared up here through continuous efforts of civil administration, armed forces and other law-enforcement agencies over the last couple of days.

Many of the city dwellers are seen keeping them confined at home willingly and maintaining social distancing in essential workplaces to stem the spread of virus.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker today said all-out measures have been adopted to ensure social distancing, restricting gatherings and distributing food among the needy families.

He said the district and police administrations were kept on a high alert against violation of the restrictions besides spreading rumors related to the virus everywhere in the division.