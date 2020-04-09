73 more samples tested to detect coronavirus infection in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 73 more samples were tested in

the newly installed regional laboratory in the Department of Virology in

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) to detect coronavirus (COVID-19)

infection here on Wednesday, an official said here today.

“With this, the total number of tested samples stood to 205 since its start

on April 1,” said Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department

and in-charge of the laboratory, adding 94 more samples were collected today

(Thursday) from different districts of the division for testing.

The laboratory has been established through installing all requisite

equipment, including the Polymerase Chain Reaction, widely known as PCR, she

added.

Prof Gulnahar said a 30-member technical team comprising doctors and

technologists from the RMCH’s departments of microbiology, virology and

biochemistry has been working relentlessly to run the laboratory properly.

She said the technologists are collecting samples under supervision of the

Civil Surgeons, Superintendents of District Sadar Hospitals and Surveillance

Immunization Medical Officers of the World Health Organisation at the

district levels.

Subsequently, the collected samples are being received by the laboratory

here for testing using the PCR machine to get correct results and accordingly

the test results are being sent to the IEDCR in Dhaka every day, she added.

On the other hand, a total of 125 new more people have been sent to home

and institutional quarantine in all eight districts under Rajshahi division

in the past 24 hours till 8 am today. With this, the number of total

quarantined people rose to 806 at present. Divisional Director of Health Dr

Gopendra Nath Acharya said a total of 7,498 people had, so far, been put

under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of

coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 6,692 have, so far, been released as they were given clearance

certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in

the division.

Among the new ones, seven have been kept at home quarantine in Rajshahi,

four in Chapainawabganj, 22 in Naogaon, five in Natore, seven in Joypurhat,

five in Bogura, 42 in Sirajgonj and 33 in Pabna districts.

Dr Gopendra Nath said that an integrated measure has been continuing to

bring all the overseas returnees and other possible coronavirus infected

suspects under home quarantine to curb the virus spread.

He also said all-out efforts have been adopted to follow the health related

guidelines like staying at home, social distancing and washing hands with

soap repeatedly.