73 more samples tested to detect coronavirus infection in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 73 more samples were tested in
the newly installed regional laboratory in the Department of Virology in
Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) to detect coronavirus (COVID-19)
infection here on Wednesday, an official said here today.
“With this, the total number of tested samples stood to 205 since its start
on April 1,” said Prof Dr Sabera Gulnahar, head of the virology department
and in-charge of the laboratory, adding 94 more samples were collected today
(Thursday) from different districts of the division for testing.
The laboratory has been established through installing all requisite
equipment, including the Polymerase Chain Reaction, widely known as PCR, she
added.
Prof Gulnahar said a 30-member technical team comprising doctors and
technologists from the RMCH’s departments of microbiology, virology and
biochemistry has been working relentlessly to run the laboratory properly.
She said the technologists are collecting samples under supervision of the
Civil Surgeons, Superintendents of District Sadar Hospitals and Surveillance
Immunization Medical Officers of the World Health Organisation at the
district levels.
Subsequently, the collected samples are being received by the laboratory
here for testing using the PCR machine to get correct results and accordingly
the test results are being sent to the IEDCR in Dhaka every day, she added.
On the other hand, a total of 125 new more people have been sent to home
and institutional quarantine in all eight districts under Rajshahi division
in the past 24 hours till 8 am today. With this, the number of total
quarantined people rose to 806 at present. Divisional Director of Health Dr
Gopendra Nath Acharya said a total of 7,498 people had, so far, been put
under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of
coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of them, 6,692 have, so far, been released as they were given clearance
certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in
the division.
Among the new ones, seven have been kept at home quarantine in Rajshahi,
four in Chapainawabganj, 22 in Naogaon, five in Natore, seven in Joypurhat,
five in Bogura, 42 in Sirajgonj and 33 in Pabna districts.
Dr Gopendra Nath said that an integrated measure has been continuing to
bring all the overseas returnees and other possible coronavirus infected
suspects under home quarantine to curb the virus spread.
He also said all-out efforts have been adopted to follow the health related
guidelines like staying at home, social distancing and washing hands with
soap repeatedly.