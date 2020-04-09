Rangpur SP provides foodstuffs to expatriate’s family members

RANGPUR, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rangpur

Biplob Kumar Sarkar has set up a humanitarian example by providing foodstuffs

to family members of an expatriate Bangladeshi in village Anontaram

Sarkertari of Pirgachha upazila in the district.

After getting a phone call from Nazmun Nahar Nazu, who has been working

in Kuwait for the last three months, the SP came forward on Wednesday to

extend humanitarian assistance to her family members as they were in need of

foodstuffs.

Nazmun Nahar of village Anontaram Sarkertari in her phone call from

Kuwait informed the SP that she could not send money to her family members as

she is remaining jobless now in that middle eastern country due to

coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

She informed the SP that she does not allow her family members to go out

of home from her consciousness of the requirement of remaining at home and

maintain social distancing for their own safety and safety of others from

COVID-19 infection.

“As a result of not getting money from Nazmun Nahar and remaining at home

amid COVID-19 situation, her family members have gone out of food,” the SP

said quoting Nazmun Nahar who also requested the SP to send some food to her

family members.

The SP instantly directed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirgachha Thana

Rezaul Karim to purchase and reach necessary foodstuffs and reach those to

the four family members of Nazmun Nahar at her village.

“After purchasing rice, pulse, potato, edible oil, onion, ginger, chili,

garlic, vegetables and other essentials on behalf of the SP, I went to the

village and handed over those to four family members of Nazmun Nahar at 11 pm

last night,” the OC said.

After getting the food staff, a daughter and son of Nazmun Nahar and her

elder mother and son-in-law expressed deep gratitude to the SP for standing

beside them through extending humanitarian assistance at the time of their

need.

“We reached the food items as per the list of Nazmun Nahar to her family

members. We will give them more food if required in the future,” the SP said,

adding that Rangpur district police will continue to stand beside the people

in need all the time.