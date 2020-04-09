Holy Shab-e-Barat being observed

DHAKA, April 9, 2020 (BSS) – The holy Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of fortune, is being observed across the country tonight with due religious fervour and zeal.

This time, Muslims are spending the night staying at homes, offering prayers, reciting from the holy Quran and seeking blessings to Allah for long life, peace, progress and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives and friends as well as the nation and the

Muslim Ummah.

In a statement on Wednesday, Islamic Foundation (IF) urged the country’s people, including ulema-mashayekhs, to offer special prayers staying at homes on the night of Shab-e-Barat and not to visit graveyards and shrines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are humbly requesting the countrymen, including ulema, peer-mashayekhs, and imams, and muajjins of the mosques across the country for offering special prayers to keep our motherland, the Muslim Ummah as well as the whole world safe from the COVID-19,” said

the IF statement.

In separate messages, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have urged the Muslim devotees to offer prayers and munajat staying at respective homes on the holy night.

They greeted all Muslims in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune.

Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their ‘rizq’ (livelihood) for the next year.

Many families prepared traditional foods like handmade rice-bread with beef and halua (a kind of desert made usually from semolina, carrot, chickpea or papaya) both at rural and urban areas across the country on the occasion.

A good number of Muslims observe fasting on the following day.