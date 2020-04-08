South, SE Asian RMG producers urge buyers to act responsibly

DHAKA, April 8, 2020 (BSS) – A grouping of six South and South-East Asian RMG and textile product producers associations today urged global brands, retailers and traders to act responsibly regarding their purchase orders as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the entire world.

“During this unprecedented time of global outbreak of the COVID-19, responsible business has become more important than ever for the whole world to survive and recover from the crisis,” said the grouping that included

Bangladesh’s BGMEA and BKMEA:

The grouping called Sustainable Textile of Asian Region or STAR network feared that non-compliance of the business obligations on buyers end would have enormous impacts on the fundamental rights of millions of workers and the livelihood of their families in the suppliers’ side.

The network comprises nine business associations of six countries including China, Vietnam Cambodia, Myanmar and Pakistan alongside Bangladesh.

They called for taking delivery or shipment, and proceeding with payment as agreed upon for goods already produced and currently in production with materials ready.

The STAR, however, said the buyers could offer salaries directly to factory workers at suppliers end or offer a “fair compensation” to suppliers themselves if production or delivery were to be suspended or stopped.

The STAR appeal came as Bangladesh and the five other countries currently were forced to halt productions and shipment and costing hugely to all types of apparel factories exposing their workers to a state of wilderness.

The grouping simultaneously urged entities in receiving end to relieve the producers from any additional charges for any delay in shipping the ordered products.

China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC), Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association (MGMA), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA), Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) and Vietnam Textile and Garment Association (VITAS) are other members of the STAR.

Support for business partners on supply chain as much as possible, and aim at long-term strategy of business continuity, supply chain unity and social sustainability also sought in the statement.

“We appreciate the understanding, collaboration and support of our business partners and other stakeholders, and we are ready to work and walk with all responsible buyers globally to get through this crisis, towards a shared bright future,” it added.