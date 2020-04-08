CEO urges GP employees to play extended role during virus crisis

DHAKA, April 8, 2020 (BSS) – Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Yasir Azman today urged its employees to put forward their role more than a

telecom service provider as the country is passing through a crisis moment

amid the outbreak of deadly COVID-19.

“Our customers need us most during this crisis and challenging time,” Azman

said in his first ever virtual townhall with more than 1600 employees of

country’s leading mobile phone operator Grameenphone.

“We have been joining forces with front-liners who play a critical role in

fighting COVID-19 in collaboration with a2i, WHO, DGHS, and other government

bodies that cemented our confidence – we are not alone,” he said, reinforcing

commitment to serve customers by ensuring safety first for employees,

customers and partners.

Azman told the Grameenphone employees that “if we fail, many will fail

during this time. So don’t lose confidence and hope.”

“We have a critical role to play to keep the eco-system moving, starting

from customers to critical infrastructure in the communication front,” he

said, adding, “When we take care of ourselves, we remain fit to keep our

network healthy thus, we serve our purpose to maximize the benefit of

communication solutions and help Bangladesh stand tall against the adverse

force like coronavirus.”

Mentioning that all are equally vulnerable in personal, professional,

social, and online life, Azman said online predators are more active than

ever before.

The Grameenphone CEO also reminded the employees three home office rules

in the townhall. “Don’t forget to take care of your health and family. Treat

the home office as a regular office – don’t miss out to catch up with your

team every day and be the help when someone in need,” he said.

“Staying home is staying safe – we will come back stronger,” Azman added.