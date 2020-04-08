COVID-19 test goes on in Khulna

KHULNA , April 08, 2020 (BSS) – The test for detection of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections continued for the second day today at the COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory installed at the Department of Microbiology of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) in the city.

“After testing the samples for the first time yesterday (Tuesday) we have sent the results to IEDCR,” Head of the Department of Microbiology of KMCH and Focal Point COVID-19 Molecular Dr. Shahnaj Parvin told BSS here today.

Earlier, samples of seven suspected COVID-19 patients collected from different districts of Khulna division were tested for the first time yesterday at the COVID-19 Laboratory.

“The samples which include throat swabs, blood and sweat and cough of suspected patients are being collected from across Khulna division for testing at the laboratory,” Dr. Shahnaj said.

Principal of KMCH Professor Dr. Abdul Ahad said, “We prepared the COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory by installing the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine after receiving those from the IEDCR a few days ago.”

Later, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) sent necessary kits, 96 well plates and other inputs to successfully conduct experimental testing of COVID-19 infection at the laboratory here on Sunday.

“The COVID-19 Laboratory at KMCH has a capacity to test samples of 94 suspected patients at a time using 94 well plates and keeping two well plates for displaying results of COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 negative,” he added.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr Rasheda Sultana said that the samples are being collected from the district and upazila levels in all 10 districts under Khulna division.