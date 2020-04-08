Navy distributes relief materials, sprays disinfectant in three districts

KHULNA, April 8, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Navy today distributed relief materials including food, cash money, masks and hand sanitizers among the destitute people as well as sprayed germicides on different roads in Barguna, Patuakhali and Bagerhat districts, said an official release.

The navy personnel of Khulna and Patuakhali contingents distributed the relief materials among the poor people and sprayed disinfectant on various streets in Digrajbazar, Mongla Ferryghat and Sundarban Union Parishad area of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat and kalapara upazila of Patuakhali districts, the release said.

The force also conducted the distribution of relief materials and spraying germicides activities at Amtali, Patharghata, Bamna, Betagi, Taltoli and Sadar upazila of Barguna district, it added.

The release also said navy personnel are trying to understand people about the importance of social distancing.