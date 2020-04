DHAKA, April 7, 2020 (BSS) – The concerned authority of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today urged all not to visit the graveyards during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision was taken to ensure social distancing and protect the people from the spread of the coronavirus, a press release said.

The city dwellers have also been requested to stop holding prayers and doa-mahfil at the graveyards on temporary basis.

However, normal burial of deceased will continue.