Quader urges party men to stand by distressed people

DHAKA, April 7, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today called upon leaders and workers of the party and associate bodies to stand by distressed people in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“Leaders and workers of Awami League and associate bodies will have to follow health rules and maintain social distancing instructions and carry out awareness raising campaign online to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he said in the statement.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, urged the party men to disseminate authentic information about coronavirus (Covid-19) and encourage them to follow the health guidelines avoiding gatherings to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

He said a vested quarter is out to spread rumor over invention of Covid-19 testing kits which is yet to be approved by the concerned authorities.

Law enforcement agencies including security forces are making all-out nationwide efforts to enforce social distancing directives as no remedial medicine is yet to be invented for the treatment of the viral infection, he added.

Highlighting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 31-point directives to contain the coronavirus spread, he urged the party men to follow the directives strictly.

The minister said rice is being sold out at Taka 10 per kg and wheat under the food ministry’s open market sale (OMS) programme.

Other essential commodities are being sold through trucks at a subsidized price under the commerce ministry’s arrangement, he added.

He said the relief and disaster management ministry is distributing cash money and children food among the distressed people in all upazilas.