Tipu urges factory owners to pay workers’ salary by April 16

DHAKA, April 7, 2020 (BSS) – Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today urged
factory owners to pay the salary for the month of March to their workers
within April 16.
“You (owners) can’t fire any labourer even though the factories are
remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country,” he said in a
statement.
“Rather all the labourers have to be given their salaries of March within
April 16, 2020,”added Tipu.
To stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country, the government
declared a 10-day holiday started from March 26 and then the holiday extended
to April 14.
In line with the government’s decision, BGMEA, BKMEA and other trade
bodies also asked their members to keep their factories closed.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier announced a Taka 5,000 crore
incentive package for paying the salaries and allowances of export-oriented
industries’ workers and employees.
On Sunday, she announced four fresh financial stimulus packages of Taka
67,750 crore. With the fresh allocations, the total amount of financial
assistance would stand at Taka 72,750 crore, which is nearly 2.52 percent of
GDP.