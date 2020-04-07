Tipu urges factory owners to pay workers’ salary by April 16

DHAKA, April 7, 2020 (BSS) – Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today urged

factory owners to pay the salary for the month of March to their workers

within April 16.

“You (owners) can’t fire any labourer even though the factories are

remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country,” he said in a

statement.

“Rather all the labourers have to be given their salaries of March within

April 16, 2020,”added Tipu.

To stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country, the government

declared a 10-day holiday started from March 26 and then the holiday extended

to April 14.

In line with the government’s decision, BGMEA, BKMEA and other trade

bodies also asked their members to keep their factories closed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier announced a Taka 5,000 crore

incentive package for paying the salaries and allowances of export-oriented

industries’ workers and employees.

On Sunday, she announced four fresh financial stimulus packages of Taka

67,750 crore. With the fresh allocations, the total amount of financial

assistance would stand at Taka 72,750 crore, which is nearly 2.52 percent of

GDP.