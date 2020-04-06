PM to hold videoconference on coronavirus situation today

DHAKA, April 7, 2020 (BSS)- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a

videoconference with the public representatives and officials of 15 districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions today on the present coronavirus situation in the country.

“The videoconference will start at 10 am (on Tuesday) at the prime minister’s official

Ganabhaban residence, and the public representatives and officials of the 15 districts of the two divisions will be connected to it,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The lethal virus claimed three more lives in the country and

infected 35 others on Monday increasing the death toll to 12 and number of infected people to 123.

“Three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours,” Institute of

Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) director Professor Dr

Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual media briefing on Monday.

Flora added that detection of fresh 35 cases during the period now took

the number of coronavirus cases to 123 in the country, while 64 of them were

found in Dhaka, 23 in Narayanganj, 11 in Madaripur and five in Gaibandha.