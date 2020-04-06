7 inter-district dacoits arrested from 3 N-districts

RANGPUR, April 06, 2020 (BSS) – The Rangpur district police arrested seven members of an organised gang of inter-district dacoits in overnight raids on Sunday night from different places of Rangpur, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts.

“The arrested dacoits are: Sadekul Islam, Minarul Islam, Tarazul Islam, Abdus Salam, Mahabul Islam, Mofiz Uddin and Obaidur Rahman of these three northern districts,” , Superintendent of Police (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarkar informed BSS tonight.

Earlier, a gang of eight to 10 dacoits armed with local weapons attacked the cattle farm of Badrul Islam Pramanik in Uttar Mominpur Cluster Village of Sadar upazila and looted 14 cows and a mobile phone using a truck on March 22 last.

Later, Badrul Islam Pramanik filed a case in this connection with Sadar Kotwali Thana police on the next day.

Being directed by the SP, a special police team led by Additional SP Abu Maruf Hossain conducted raids at different places of Rangpur, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts, arrested seven dacoits and seized five of the looted cows and the truck.

After filing a case in this connection, Sadar Kotwali Thana police produced the arrested dacoits before a Rangpur court from where they were sent to the jail hajat this afternoon.

“Police will submit a prayer to the court tomorrow seeking remand of the arrested dacoits for further interrogation,” the SP said.