Hasan slams Fakhrul for his remarks on stimulus package

DHAKA, April 06, 2020 (BSS) – Castigating BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s statement over the stimulus package announced by the government, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said BNP the leader has failed to understand the essence of the stimulus.

“We hoped they (BNP) will extend their thanks to the government after announcement of the economic stimulus package. But his reaction over the stimulus package seemed either he did not read out the package or could not understand it,” he told in an online statement from his official residence at Mintu road here.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, went on saying that Fakhrul has been acting like a ‘blind and deaf person’ despite having eyes and ears.

In reality, they (BNP) do not practice the culture of appreciation, that is why they did not welcome the package, he said. Hasan said the government has drummed up various measures for the low-income group people including the wage earners.

But Fakhrul stated at the press conference that there was “no word” for poor people in the package, he mentioned.

Before making such comments, Fakhrul should have known thoroughly what economic stimulus package is as he represents a large political party like BNP, he added.