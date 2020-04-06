DMP for shutting down kitchen markets, super shops by 7 pm

DHAKA, April 6, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today
issued some directives asking for closing the kitchen markets and the super
shops in the city by 7pm and grocery shops in the residential areas by 2 pm
to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The authorized kitchen markets and the super shops will remain open
from 6 am to 7 pm while (grocery) shops of essential commodities located in
different localities will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm everyday,” the DMP
directives read.
However, the drug stores and other emergency services will remain out of
purview of the directives.
The DMP sought all-out cooperation from all to overcome the ongoing
crisis triggered by the global pandemic coronavirus.