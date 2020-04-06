DMP for shutting down kitchen markets, super shops by 7 pm

DHAKA, April 6, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today

issued some directives asking for closing the kitchen markets and the super

shops in the city by 7pm and grocery shops in the residential areas by 2 pm

to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The authorized kitchen markets and the super shops will remain open

from 6 am to 7 pm while (grocery) shops of essential commodities located in

different localities will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm everyday,” the DMP

directives read.

However, the drug stores and other emergency services will remain out of

purview of the directives.

The DMP sought all-out cooperation from all to overcome the ongoing

crisis triggered by the global pandemic coronavirus.