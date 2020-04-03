2500 Bangladeshis stranded in India: ministry

DHAKA, April 3, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Ministry today revealed here that nearly 2500 Bangladeshi citizens are currently stranded in India due to a 21-day nationwide lockdown declared by New Delhi till April 14 to contain COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi there are 1000 students among the stranded Bangladeshi nationals, a foreign office press release said.

“The government is firmly committed to bring them back quickly, who got stuck in India and other countries, once the situation becomes convenient,” read the release.

It said the foreign ministry is keeping vigilant eyes to ensure welfare of the expatriate Bangladeshis who got stuck in different countries across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release said Bangladesh missions in India are also looking into welfare issues of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens there through keeping continuous contact with them over phone.

The missions remain active to resolve any problems faced by stranded 2500 Bangladeshi nationals there, including financial crisis, said the release.

Mentioning that large number of Bangladeshi citizens visit India every year for treatment, tourism and education purposes, it said India is under a 21-day lockdown that also shut down its inter provincial transportation network.