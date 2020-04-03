29 home-quarantined in 24 hours in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 3, 2020 (BSS) – With growing awareness among the common
people about the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, only 29 people were put in
home quarantine in the last 24 hours in Rangpur division.
The armed forces and other law enforcement agencies have further
intensified activities to assist the civil administrations in maintaining
social distancing and inspiring the people to stay home to prevent community
transmission of COVID-19.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur
division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said 29 people were home-quarantined in the last 24
hours in Rangpur division where the COVID-19 situation still remains under
control.
“More 116 migrants and other people who came to their contacts were
released from home quarantine in the last 24 hours with no coronavirus
(COVID-19) symptoms,” Dr. Siddiqui told BSS.
So far, 3,387 migrants and other COVID-19 suspected people were home-
quarantined, and of them, 2,349 were released in Rangpur division till today.
“Besides, nine others have been put in institutional quarantine and three
of them were released on expiry of their 14-day quarantine period with no
coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms,” he said.
As on Friday, a total of 1,044 people are remaining in quarantine,
including 1,038 in home quarantine and six others in institutional
quarantine, across Rangpur division.
Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said
the member of the armed forces are conducting massive awareness raising
activities with civil administrations to maintain social distancing for
preventing community transmission of COVID-19.
“We have kept the Isolation Unit of Rangpur Medical College Hospital,
Rangpur Shishu Hospital, Haragachh Hospital, Tazhat Chest Disease Hospital
and many other health services providing facilities ready to use as Corona
Units, if needed,” he added.
Rangpur Civil Surgeon Dr. Hirombo Kumar Roy said available health service
facilities and equipment at different private sector hospitals are being
assessed to provide treatments to COVID-19 patients, if necessary.
Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Zakir Hossain said maximum
importance is being given to ensuring social distancing, detecting COVID-19
infected patients and providing treatments to them and food distribution
among jobless people.
“The armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies, local
government bodies and voluntary organisations are assisting the civil
administrations to maintain social distancing and cope with the situation,”
he said.
Comprehensive efforts are on to raise awareness along with distribution of
leaflets and masks, spraying antibiotics and cleanliness campaigns to prevent
community transmission of COVID-19 in the division, he added.