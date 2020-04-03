29 home-quarantined in 24 hours in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, April 3, 2020 (BSS) – With growing awareness among the common

people about the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, only 29 people were put in

home quarantine in the last 24 hours in Rangpur division.

The armed forces and other law enforcement agencies have further

intensified activities to assist the civil administrations in maintaining

social distancing and inspiring the people to stay home to prevent community

transmission of COVID-19.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur

division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said 29 people were home-quarantined in the last 24

hours in Rangpur division where the COVID-19 situation still remains under

control.

“More 116 migrants and other people who came to their contacts were

released from home quarantine in the last 24 hours with no coronavirus

(COVID-19) symptoms,” Dr. Siddiqui told BSS.

So far, 3,387 migrants and other COVID-19 suspected people were home-

quarantined, and of them, 2,349 were released in Rangpur division till today.

“Besides, nine others have been put in institutional quarantine and three

of them were released on expiry of their 14-day quarantine period with no

coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms,” he said.

As on Friday, a total of 1,044 people are remaining in quarantine,

including 1,038 in home quarantine and six others in institutional

quarantine, across Rangpur division.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said

the member of the armed forces are conducting massive awareness raising

activities with civil administrations to maintain social distancing for

preventing community transmission of COVID-19.

“We have kept the Isolation Unit of Rangpur Medical College Hospital,

Rangpur Shishu Hospital, Haragachh Hospital, Tazhat Chest Disease Hospital

and many other health services providing facilities ready to use as Corona

Units, if needed,” he added.

Rangpur Civil Surgeon Dr. Hirombo Kumar Roy said available health service

facilities and equipment at different private sector hospitals are being

assessed to provide treatments to COVID-19 patients, if necessary.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Zakir Hossain said maximum

importance is being given to ensuring social distancing, detecting COVID-19

infected patients and providing treatments to them and food distribution

among jobless people.

“The armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies, local

government bodies and voluntary organisations are assisting the civil

administrations to maintain social distancing and cope with the situation,”

he said.

Comprehensive efforts are on to raise awareness along with distribution of

leaflets and masks, spraying antibiotics and cleanliness campaigns to prevent

community transmission of COVID-19 in the division, he added.