200 underprivileged families get foods in Khulna

KHULNA, April 3, 2020 (BSS) – As part of the government’s instant

humanitarian support programme to mitigate the economic hardship caused by

the coronavirus situation, the local administration has distributed essential

food among the disabled and disadvantaged families on the Circuit House

premises here yesterday afternoon.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the

programme as chief guest and distributed rice, pulses, oils, potato, soap and

masks among 200 underprivileged and disabled people to maintaining social

distance.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Helal Hossain, Additional Deputy

Commissioner(ADC General) Ziaur Rahman, ADC (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Salehin,

Deputy Police Commissioner Ehsan Shah(South) and Deputy Director of District

Social Services Khan Mothahar Hossain were present on the occasion.

The mayor urged the people to avoid gathering and stay home for maintaining

social distancing and properly abide by the health directives of the

government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 for own safety and

keep others safe.

He said the food items are being reached to the doorsteps of the

beneficiaries through the people of the local government institutions like

Upazila Parishad, Pourashava and Union Parishad.