200 underprivileged families get foods in Khulna

KHULNA, April 3, 2020 (BSS) – As part of the government’s instant
humanitarian support programme to mitigate the economic hardship caused by
the coronavirus situation, the local administration has distributed essential
food among the disabled and disadvantaged families on the Circuit House
premises here yesterday afternoon.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the
programme as chief guest and distributed rice, pulses, oils, potato, soap and
masks among 200 underprivileged and disabled people to maintaining social
distance.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Helal Hossain, Additional Deputy
Commissioner(ADC General) Ziaur Rahman, ADC (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Salehin,
Deputy Police Commissioner Ehsan Shah(South) and Deputy Director of District
Social Services Khan Mothahar Hossain were present on the occasion.
The mayor urged the people to avoid gathering and stay home for maintaining
social distancing and properly abide by the health directives of the
government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 for own safety and
keep others safe.
He said the food items are being reached to the doorsteps of the
beneficiaries through the people of the local government institutions like
Upazila Parishad, Pourashava and Union Parishad.