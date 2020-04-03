KMP marks safe distance in public places in Khulna

KHULNA, April 3, 2020 (BSS) – The Khulna Metropolitan Police(KMP) has earmarked recommended safe distance for common people to maintain social distancing in public places in the city to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Additional deputy commissioner of KMP (Media) said the KMP drew small-sized squares for consumers to stand there at kitchen markets in front of vegetables, fish and meat selling shops, groceries, pharmacies on Thursday to maintaining social distancing.

Along with drawing of squares, the KMP has put necessary directives to be followed by consumers in standing there almost like in queues at safe distance to wait for their turns to purchase essentials without coming in touch with others.

While visiting different areas of the city today , this reporter observed such small-sized squares drawn by the KMP at KCC Sondha Bazar(evening kitchen market) Sheikh para Bazar, Boro Bazar and other kitchen markets and in front of many groceries and pharmacies across the city.

To avoid contact with others, the consumers were seen standing on the squares and waiting for their turns in a systematic manner after the consumers standing on the squares in front them complete their purchase and leave their place.

Talking to BSS in front of a vegetable shop in city’s Natun Bazar today, consumer Mossarraf Hossain highly lauded the initiative of the KMP saying that the idea is working effectively in maintaining social distancing in public places.

“I stood on a square and moved to another square in front after completion of purchase by another consumer who stood there before me,” Mossarraf said, adding that such initiatives should be taken everywhere to prevent COVID-19 spread.

He urged everyone to maintain social distancing everywhere and become aware to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 to remain safe.